Company Offers Assisted-Suicide Pod in Switzerland That Claims to Offer ‘Painless Death’

(USA Today) – A company based in Australia has created a 3D-printed pod that offers people a “painless” assisted death and the pod may be available soon to residents in Switzerland. The pod was created by a nonprofit organization called Exit International, which offers assisted suicide services. It dubbed the pod the “Sarco machine.” While assisted suicides in Switzerland are conducted with the ingestion of liquid sodium pentobarbital, Exit International is planning to offer an another option. (Read More)