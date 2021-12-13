Some Hospitals Drop Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates to Ease Labor Shortages

(Wall Street Journal) – Hospital operators including HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA 0.42% and Tenet Healthcare Corp. THC 0.70% as well as nonprofits AdventHealth and the Cleveland Clinic are dropping the mandates. Labor costs in the industry have soared, and hospitals struggled to retain enough nurses, technicians and even janitors to handle higher hospitalizations in recent months as the Delta variant raged. Vaccine mandates have been a factor constraining the supply of healthcare workers, according to hospital executives, public-health authorities and nursing groups. (Read More)