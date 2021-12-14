12 State Boards Have Disciplined Docs for COVID Misinformation

December 14, 2021

(Medscape) – Only 12 state medical boards have taken action against physicians who have spread false or misleading information about COVID-19, according to a new survey from the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB). The FSMB reports that in its 2021 annual survey two-thirds of its 71 member boards (which includes the United States, its territories, and Washington, DC) reported an increase in complaints about doctors spreading false or misleading information. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Informed Consent, News, Nursing

