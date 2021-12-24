A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
December 24, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 21, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Regulating Drug Prices while Increasing Innovation” by R.M. Conti, R.G. Frank and J. Gruber
- “Drug-Pricing Debate Redux — Should Cost-Effectiveness Analysis Be Used Now to Price Pharmaceuticals?” by P.J. Neumann, J.T. Cohen and D.A. Ollendorf
- “Hematopoietic Stem- and Progenitor-Cell Gene Therapy for Hurler Syndrome” by B. Gentner, et al.
- “Early Treatment for Covid-19 with SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Sotrovimab” by A. Gupta, et al.