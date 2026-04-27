The Day the Food Noise Died

(New York Times) – Before the rise of GLP-1s, obesity experts didn’t study the internal buzz that compels people to eat. Now that food noise is being switched off, they want to understand it.

Before the new obesity drugs came on the market, almost no one used the term food noise.

Researchers studying and developing drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound analyzed doses, side effects, weight loss and improvements in conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and sleep apnea. Incessant thoughts about food and internal dialogues about what to eat, what not to eat, when to eat, how to resist eating — these were not on the research agenda.

But if the obesity-drug researchers weren’t talking about food noise, people taking GLP-1s had a lot to say about it. For as long as they could remember, users of the drugs said, they had been plagued by food noise. But they thought it was just a normal part of life. They thought everyone had it. (Read More)