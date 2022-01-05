A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

January 5, 2022

Nursing Ethics (vol. 28, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include: 

  • “Caregiving for Ageing Parents: A Literature Review on the Experience of Adult Children” by Ina Luichies, Anne Goossensen, and Hanneke van der Meide 
  • “Intergenerational Familial Care: Shaping Future Care Policies for Older Adults” by Andrea Martani, Antonina Brunner, and Tenzin Wangmo 
  • “The Meaning of Dignity for Older Adults: A Meta-Synthesis” by Anne Clancy, et al. 
  • “Iatrogenic Loneliness and Loss of Intimacy in Residential Care” by Catherine Cook, et al. 
  • “Social Justice in Pandemic Immunization Policy: We’re All in this together” by Carmen Torrie, et al. 
  • “Supporting Diversity in Person-Centred Care: The Role of Healthcare Chaplains” by Vivienne Brady, et al. 
  • “School Nurses’ Engagement and Care Ethics in Promoting Adolescent Health” by Yvonne Hilli and Gunnel Pedersen 
  • “Understanding the Concept of Compassion from the Perspectives of Nurses” by Ángela María Ortega-Galán, et al. 
  • “Duty Versus Distributive Justice during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Sheila Shaibu, et al. 

 

