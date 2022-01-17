A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available
January 17, 2022
Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 89, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Liaison and Diversion Services in South East London: Referral Patterns over a 25-Year Period” by Howard Ryland, et al.
- “Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy: Severe Pulmonary Anatomopathological Findings in spite of inconsistent Clinical Features” by Maria S Pignotti, et al.
- “Does an Occupational Physician Have a Duty to Carry Out general Clinical Assessments?” by Andrea Cioffi and Raffaella Rinaldi