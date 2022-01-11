You’d Expect Health Care Workers on the Covid Frontlines to Be Tested Regularly. You’d Be Wrong

(STAT News) – Being in capacity disaster mode is the worst time for hospitals to get hit by a new wave of Covid-19 cases — in either patients or health care workers. They need as much on-the-ground support as possible to help manage the current surge of hospitalizations along with Covid-related rises. In that light, the CDC’s rationale for shortening health care workers’ time away from work may be seen as pragmatic. But the announcement heightened a real fear of Covid-positive health care workers spreading the virus to one another and to patients. With this concern in mind, it may be time to revisit a large, persistent gap in Covid-19 protections: testing asymptomatic health care workers. (Read More)