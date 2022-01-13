U.S. to Deploy Military Medical Teams to Help Ease Strain on Hospitals

(Wall Street Journal) – The teams of military doctors, nurses and other personnel will arrive next week to help take the strain off hospitals that have been pushed to the brink amid a surge in Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant. The teams will deploy to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Coney Island Hospital in New York, Rhode Island Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan, University of New Mexico Hospital, and University Hospital in New Jersey, according to the White House. More military medical teams will be deployed to other states in the coming weeks as needed, the White House said. (Read More)