A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
January 26, 2022
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 26, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “In Clinical Care, What Will Amazon Deliver?” by E. Rourke
- “Covid-19 Vaccination in American Indians and Alaska Natives — Lessons from Effective Community Responses” by R. Foxworth, et al.
- “BNT162b2 Vaccine Booster and Mortality Due to Covid-19” by R. Arbel, et al.
- “Protection against Covid-19 by BNT162b2 Booster across Age Groups” by Y.M. Bar-On, et al.
- “Multicomponent Strategy with Decentralized Molecular Testing for Tuberculosis” by A. Cattamanchi, et al.