Omicron Hits American Hospitals Disproportionately Hard

January 19, 2022

(Axios) – America is seeing more COVID hospitalizations than other wealthy countries during the Omicron surge, according to Our World in Data.  Why it matters: Vaccines keep the vast majority of COVID cases out of the hospital, but vaccination rates are also lower in the U.S. than these other countries. U.S. hospitals — particularly the health care workers that staff them — are struggling to keep up with the workload. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, highlights, News, Nursing, Pharma, Public Health

Ad