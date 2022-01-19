Omicron Hits American Hospitals Disproportionately Hard

(Axios) – America is seeing more COVID hospitalizations than other wealthy countries during the Omicron surge, according to Our World in Data. Why it matters: Vaccines keep the vast majority of COVID cases out of the hospital, but vaccination rates are also lower in the U.S. than these other countries. U.S. hospitals — particularly the health care workers that staff them — are struggling to keep up with the workload. (Read More)