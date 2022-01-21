It’s Staff, Not Stuff: Applying Crisis Standards of Care to Allocating Health Care Workers

(STAT News) – As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rages across the country, health care workers who are already physically, mentally, and morally exhausted are facing a hidden crisis: having to make decisions at patients’ bedsides about rationing health care. Political leaders and health care system administrators have left them to make life-or-death decisions about how to allocate increasingly scarce resources — not least of all their own time and expertise. (Read More)