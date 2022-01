Italian Doctors, Dentists Not Fully Vaccinated Are Suspended

(Medical Xpress) – Some 1,900 Italian doctors and dentists have been suspended from the country’s professional association because they haven’t complied with a law requiring them to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including having a booster shot. That amounts to 0.4% of total membership, but the federation says some 30,000 other members still haven’t completed their vaccinations. (Read More)