COVID-19 Patient Whose Wife Sued Hospital to Keep Him on Ventilator Dies

(The Hill) – A Minnesota man whose wife sued a local hospital to make sure he was kept on a ventilator for months after being diagnosed with COVID-19 died at the age of 55. The family’s attorney Marjorie Holsten confirmed to The Washington Post that Scott Quiner died Saturday at the Houston-area hospital where he was flown for care during the legal battle. (Read More)