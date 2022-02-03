A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
February 3, 2022
Public Health Ethics (vol. 14, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “After the Pandemic: New Responsibilities” by Neil Levy and Julian Savulescu
- “Post-COVID-19 WHO Reform: Ethical Considerations” by Thana C de Campos-Rudinsky
- “Law, Virtue, and Public Health Powers” by Eric C Ip
- “Vulnerability, Disability, and Public Health Crises” by Christopher A Riddle
- “Health Agency and Perfectionism: The Case of Perinatal Health Inequalities” by Hafez Ismaili M’hamdi and Inez de Beaufort
- “Opt-Out to the Rescue: Organ Donation and Samaritan Duties” by Sören Flinch Midtgaard and Andreas Albertsen
- “Ethics of Reproductive Genetic Carrier Screening: From the Clinic to the Population” by Lisa Dive and Ainsley J Newson