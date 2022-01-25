Covid-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Fall in U.S.

(Wall Street Journal) – Hospitalizations with Covid-19 in the U.S. continued to decline, following the downward trend in new cases of the virus identified in the country since the middle of this month. The seven-day average of the total number of people in U.S. hospitals with confirmed or suspected coronavirus declined for the fourth consecutive day to 156,042 on Monday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus had driven case numbers in the U.S. to record highs at the start of January and hospitalizations with the disease it causes have in recent weeks exceeded the number when Delta was dominant. (Read More)