The Gig Economy Is Trying to Solve Health Care’s Burnout Crisis

(Axios) – Amid a nationwide nursing shortage and burnout crisis, tech companies say they could be part of the solution by allowing nurses to essentially join the gig economy. Why it matters: Demand is accelerating for tools that help hospitals more efficiently fill shifts, while also offering an exhausted workforce more flexibility. “We’re trying to keep these people in the industry,” Will Patterson, CEO of CareRev, a health care staffing platform, told Axios. (Read More)