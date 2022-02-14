A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
February 14, 2022
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 11, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Systematic Review Assessing the Existence of Pneumothorax-Only Variants of FLCN. Implications for Lifelong Surveillance of Renal Tumours” by Kenki Matsumoto, et al.
- “Cascade Health Service Use in Family Members following Genetic Testing in Children: A Scoping Literature Review” by Alexandra Cernat, et al.
- “A Comparison of Genotyping Arrays” by Joost A. M. Verlouw, et al.
- “Identifying Challenges in Neurofibromatosis: A Modified Delphi Procedure” by Britt A. E. Dhaenens, et al.
- “Preferences and Values for Rapid Genomic Testing in Critically Ill Infants and Children: A Discrete Choice Experiment” by Ilias Goranitis, et al.