A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available
February 15, 2022
Neuroethics (vol. 14, no. 1 Supplement, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
- “Deflating the ‘DBS Causes Personality Changes” bubble” by Frederic Gilbert, J. N. M. Viaña, C. Ineichen
- “Evidence-Based Neuroethics, Deep Brain Stimulation and Personality – Deflating, but not Bursting, the Bubble” by Jonathan Pugh, et al.
- “Neuroessentialism, Our Technological Future, and DBS Bubbles” by Maxence Gaillard
- “Discussions of DBS in Neuroethics: Can We Deflate the Bubble Without Deflating Ethics?” by Alexandre Erler