Pandemic Pits Health Care Experts Against the Media

(Axios) – Health care professionals and scientists no longer feel that they can rely on media and tech companies to effectively combat misinformation, so they’re hitting the airwaves themselves. Why it matters: The tension between the health and science industries and media and tech has been building for years, but now it’s “on steroids,” said Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor at NYU. (Read More)