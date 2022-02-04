People Should Be Allowed to Visit, Say Goodbye to Those Who Are Dying During COVID-19

(The Conversation) – As hospitalizations increase with another surge in COVID-19 cases, Canadians need evidence-based recommendations to prevent people from dying alone, without friends or family by their side. It is important to learn from the last two years to improve and influence health-care visitation policies. The pandemic has changed how people were able to support loved ones who were dying due to visitation restrictions and COVID-19 safety protocols. From January to June 2021, we interviewed people who experienced a death of someone close to them during the pandemic. We wanted to deepen our understanding of people’s experiences during these unusual times of social isolation, masks and lockdowns so, as researchers and practitioners, we asked them to share their stories. (Read More)