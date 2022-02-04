End-of-Life Policies Vary in United States Prisons

February 4, 2022

(Futurity) – The findings show significant variability regarding which incarcerated patients can complete advance care planning documents, how they are granted access to document their end-of-life wishes, and who can serve as their surrogate decision-makers. There is an urgent need for geriatric and end-of-life care in US prisons. The prison population is aging rapidly, and older adults make up the fastest-growing age demographic among incarcerated individuals. The majority of deaths in prison are due to illness, and older adults account for the largest percentage of prison deaths. (Read More)

