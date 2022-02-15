Health Workers Weighing Their Options

(Axios) – Some of America’s health care workers appear to be considering their job options outside the industry, according to a new Axios/Morning Consult survey. Driving the news: Health care workers aren’t immune from the trends driving the Great Resignation across the U.S. workforce. Those caring for COVID-19 patients are more likely than other health care workers to report that they’ve been thinking about heading to another industry. (Read More)