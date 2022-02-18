As Covid Slogs On, Seniors Find Fortitude Waning and Malaise Growing

(Kaiser Health News) – Despite recent signals that covid's grip on the country may be easing, many older adults are struggling with persistent malaise, heightened by the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Even those who adapted well initially are saying their fortitude is waning or wearing thin. Like younger people, they're beset by uncertainty about what the future may bring. But added to that is an especially painful feeling that opportunities that will never come again are being squandered, time is running out, and death is drawing ever nearer.