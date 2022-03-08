A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available

March 8, 2022

Developing World Bioethics (vol. 21, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Moral Distress among Healthcare Providers and Mistrust among Patients during COVID?19 in Bangladesh” by Fahmida Hossain
  • “To Dispense or not to Dispense: Lessons to Be Learnt from Ethical Challenges Faced by Pharmacists in the COVID?19 Pandemic” by Shereen Cox
  • “Pandemic Preparedness and Cooperative Justice” by Cristian Timmermann
  • “A New Tuskegee? Unethical Human Experimentation and Western Neocolonialism in the Mass Circumcision of African Men” by Max Fish, et al.
  • “Ethical Medical Repatriation of Guest Workers: Criteria and Challenges” by Teck-Chuan Voo, Sharon Kaur and Natarajan Rajaraman

 

