A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available
March 8, 2022
Developing World Bioethics (vol. 21, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Moral Distress among Healthcare Providers and Mistrust among Patients during COVID?19 in Bangladesh” by Fahmida Hossain
- “To Dispense or not to Dispense: Lessons to Be Learnt from Ethical Challenges Faced by Pharmacists in the COVID?19 Pandemic” by Shereen Cox
- “Pandemic Preparedness and Cooperative Justice” by Cristian Timmermann
- “A New Tuskegee? Unethical Human Experimentation and Western Neocolonialism in the Mass Circumcision of African Men” by Max Fish, et al.
- “Ethical Medical Repatriation of Guest Workers: Criteria and Challenges” by Teck-Chuan Voo, Sharon Kaur and Natarajan Rajaraman