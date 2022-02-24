A ‘More, More, More’ Approach to Cancer Screening Is Misleading and Harmful

(STAT News) – Enormous progress has been made against cancer in the last 50 years — at least medically. Our emotional relationship with the emperor of all maladies, however, is years out of date, and that lag is causing great harm. Many cancers can now be cured or treated as chronic conditions. In his 2015 memoir “The Death of Cancer,” Vincent DeVita, a former director of the National Cancer Institute, estimates it’s as many as two-thirds. Yet most people, when asked for the first word that comes to mind when they hear the word cancer, still answer “death.” (Read More)