A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
March 18, 2022
Bioethics (vol. 36, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Individual Moral Responsibility for Antibiotic Resistance” by Mirko Ancillotti, Jessica Nihlén Fahlquist and Stefan Eriksson
- “The Child’s best Interest in Gamete Donation” by Femke Takes
- “Bioethics of Public Commenting: Manipulation, Data Risk, and Public Participation in E?Rulemaking” by Jonathan Beever and Lakelyn E. Taylor
- “Invasive Experimental Brain Surgery for Dementia: Ethical Shifts in Clinical Research practices?” by Frederic Gilber, et al.
- “A Defense of Conscientious Objection: Why Health is Integral to the Permissibility of Medical Refusals” by Ryan Kulesa
- “Conscientious Objections, the Nature of Medicine, and the Need for Reformability” by Eric J. Kim and Kyle Ferguson
- “Sending People to Care Homes in Lower?Income Countries: A Qualified Defence” by Bouke de Vries