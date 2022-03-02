Organoids Reveal the Tipping Point When Kidney Damage Turns Irreversible

(STAT News) – Just where the tipping point sits between injury that is fixable and damage that’s beyond repair hasn’t been clear. Now scientists have turned to human kidney organoids, miniature models derived from human stem cells, to determine what marks the point of no return separating reversible and permanent damage. In a new study published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers demonstrated that these organoids are useful models to identify that juncture and they also discovered a drug candidate that could potentially prevent chronic disease before reaching that point. (Read More)