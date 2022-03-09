To Test Cancer Drugs, These Scientists Grew ‘Avatars’ of Tumors

(Wired) – Last month, writing in Nature Cancer, the team reported the next step. After creating a “bank” of xenografts and organoids from real patient tumors, they validated, for the first time, that these accurately capture how such diverse and dangerous cancers respond to drugs in humans. And in another first, the team returned results in time to recommend a treatment that was used to attack a living patient’s breast cancer. This is a big deal, particularly for the people battling the kinds of cancer this lab studies—the most lethal forms, which tend to recur and metastasize. (Read More)