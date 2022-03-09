After an Alzheimer’s Diagnosis, Her Husband Asked for Help to Die with Dignity

(NPR) – At Ameche’s insistence, Bloom began researching options for assisted suicide. Though a handful of states in the U.S. have so-called “right to die” laws, Ameche did not fit their strict qualifications. Instead, Bloom and Ameche wound up going to Zurich, where after a careful screening process, Ameche succeeded in terminating his life in late January 2020. “I’m sure that there were a number of circumstances, which, had they been different, he would have liked to have stayed longer,” Bloom says. “But he also completely understood that there was a window of cognitive functioning and that he had to make this decision and act on it within that window. And that was very clear to him.” (Read More)