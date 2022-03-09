After an Alzheimer’s Diagnosis, Her Husband Asked for Help to Die with Dignity

March 9, 2022

(NPR) – At Ameche’s insistence, Bloom began researching options for assisted suicide. Though a handful of states in the U.S. have so-called “right to die” laws, Ameche did not fit their strict qualifications. Instead, Bloom and Ameche wound up going to Zurich, where after a careful screening process, Ameche succeeded in terminating his life in late January 2020.  “I’m sure that there were a number of circumstances, which, had they been different, he would have liked to have stayed longer,” Bloom says. “But he also completely understood that there was a window of cognitive functioning and that he had to make this decision and act on it within that window. And that was very clear to him.” (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Euthanasia / Suicide, Informed Consent, Neuroethics, News

