Palliative Care Key to Managing Serious Neurologic Illness

March 9, 2022

(Medical Xpress) – The importance of providing palliative care to patients with neurologic conditions is addressed in an American Academy of Neurology position statement published online March 7 in Neurology.  Noting that in recent years, evidence has shown a benefit for palliative care in serious neurologic illnesses, Lynne P. Taylor, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues provide clinical guidance for neuropalliative care. (Read More)

