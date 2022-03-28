A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
March 28, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Informed Consent and Compulsory Medical Device Registries: Ethics and Opportunities” by Daniel B. Kramer and Efthimios Parasidis
- “Twin Pregnancy, Fetal Reduction and the ‘All or Nothing Problem’” by Joona Räsäne
- “Case for Persuasion in Parental Informed Consent to Promote Rational Vaccine Choices” by Jennifer O’Neill
- “Transitions in Decision-Making Authority at the End of Life: A Problem of Law, Ethics and Practice in Deceased Donation” by Shih-Ning Then and Dominique E Martin
- “Rationing, Racism and Justice: Advancing the Debate around ‘Colourblind’ COVID-19 Ventilator Allocation” by Harald Schmidt, Dorothy E Roberts and Nwamaka D Eneanya