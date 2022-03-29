A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
March 29, 2022
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 31, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Should Whole Genome Sequencing be Publicly Funded for Everyone as a Matter of Healthcare Justice?” by Leonard M. Fleck and Leslie Francis
- “Name Dropping: Toward a Uniform Best Practice on Historical Commemoration in Medicine” by Joseph M. Appel
- “Doctors as Appointed Fiduciaries: A Supplemental Model for Medical Decision-Making” by Ben Davies and Joshua Parker
- “Physician Authority, Family Choice, and the Best Interest of the Child” by Alister Browne
- “The Moral Superiority of Bioengineered Wombs and Ectogenesis for Absolute Uterine Factor Infertility” by Evie Kendal and Julian J. Koplin