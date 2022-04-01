A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 1, 2022
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 386, no. 8, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “State Restrictions on Mifepristone Access — The Case for Federal Preemption” by P.J. Zettler and A. Sarpatwari
- “Effectiveness of BNT162b2 Vaccine against Critical Covid-19 in Adolescents” by S.M. Olson, et al.
- “Treating Rhythmic and Periodic EEG Patterns in Comatose Survivors of Cardiac Arrest” by B.J. Ruijter, et al.
- “Effect of Covid-19 Vaccination on Transmission of Alpha and Delta Variants” by D.W. Eyre, et al.
- “Mortality from Congenital Zika Syndrome — Nationwide Cohort Study in Brazil” by E.S. Paixao, et al.