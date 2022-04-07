A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
April 7, 2022
Clinical Ethics (vol. 17, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Administration of Pro re nata Medications by the Nurse to incapacitated Patients: An Ethical Perspective” by Mojtaba Vaismoradi, et al.
- “Physician Use of the Phrase ‘due to Old Age’ to Address Complaints of Elderly Symptoms in Japanese Medical Settings: The Merits and Drawbacks” by Atsushi Asai, et al.
- “How to Continue COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials? The Ethics of Vaccine Research in a Time of Pandemic” by Silvia Ceruti, Marco Cosentino and Mario Picozzi