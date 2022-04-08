A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available

April 8, 2022

Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 20, 2022) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Emergency Department Psychiatric Holds are Linked to Increased Emergency Department Violence” by J. Costumbrado, et al.
  • “Awareness of Ethical Violations in Academic Publishing among Otolaryngologists: Uncontrolled Analytical Cross-Sectional Study” by I. Haberal Can
  • “Attitudes and Practices of Physicians towards Truth-Telling to Patients” by A. AlZayani, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad