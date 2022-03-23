‘I Fear the Long-Term Effects’: Before His Death, a Nurse Warned of the Pandemic’s Toll on Health Care Workers

(STAT News) – That month, Odell attempted to kill himself. And in January of this year, amid another Covid-19 wave, Odell walked out of his shift early one morning while working at Stanford Health Care. He died in an apparent suicide. He was 27. The country is approaching 1 million documented Covid-19 deaths, a once unimaginable milestone that invites us to take stock of the manifold harms inflicted by the pandemic. This includes the mental health battering that nurses, in particular, have endured with little attention even as they poured attention on others. (Read More)