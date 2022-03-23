Lancet Commission Reexamines the Current Approach to Death

(Medscape) – "The story of dying in the 21st century is a story of paradox." This is the opening line of a report recently published in The Lancet, in which the Lancet Commission experts tackle what is, for many, a very sensitive topic: the end of life. The recommendations they present aim at "bringing death back into life." What makes the story a paradox is that in end-of-life situations, many people are overtreated, and on the other hand, many people are undertreated. In short, when all is said and done, "people die bad deaths." A natural event, a natural part of life, has turned into something that people fear or, in some cases, refuse to even acknowledge or talk about.