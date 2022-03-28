Cancer Patients Are at High Risk of Depression and Suicide, Studies Find

(New York Times) – That patient's situation was extreme, but the psychological distress brought on by cancer is significant for many patients. Two studies published on Monday quantify the psychological burden of cancer in fine detail, pulling from much larger data sets than previous research. The findings make a compelling case for oncologists to have more discussions with their patients about mental health struggles. "Probably, we can prevent suicide if we talk about it, and if we really start that early," said Dr. Seliger-Behme, a neurologist at Heidelberg University in Germany.