New Laws Let Visitors See Loved Ones in Health Care Facilities, Even in an Outbreak

(NPR) – Some laws, like those passed last year in New York and Texas, are specific to long-term care facilities. They allow residents to designate essential caregivers, also known as compassionate caregivers, who are allowed to visit regardless of whether there is a health crisis. Texans also added protections in their constitution. Other states including Arkansas, North Carolina and Oklahoma passed similar “No Patient Left Alone” acts that also guarantee visitor access to patients in hospitals. (Read More)