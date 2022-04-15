A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
April 15, 2022
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 47, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Health-Care Professionals and Lethal Injection: An Ethical Inquiry” by Sarah K Sawicki
- “The Ethical Duty to Reduce the Ecological Footprint of Industrialized Healthcare Services and Facilities” by Corey Katz
- “Access-to-Care and Conscience: Conflicting or Coherent?” by Joel L Gamble and Nathan K Gamble
- “Reconciling Regulation with Scientific Autonomy in Dual-Use Research” by Nicholas G Evans, Michael J Selgelid and Robert Mark Simpson
- “Medical Ethics as Taught and as Practiced: Principlism, Narrative Ethics, and the Case of Living Donor Liver Transplantation” by Daniel C O’Brien
- “Why Intellectual Disability Poses a Challenge to the Received View of Capacity and a Potential Response” by Abraham Graber and Andy Kreusel
- “Doctor Ex Machina: A Critical Assessment of the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Health Care” by Annika M Svensson and Fabrice Jotterand