A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

April 15, 2022

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 47, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Health-Care Professionals and Lethal Injection: An Ethical Inquiry” by Sarah K Sawicki
  • “The Ethical Duty to Reduce the Ecological Footprint of Industrialized Healthcare Services and Facilities” by Corey Katz
  • “Access-to-Care and Conscience: Conflicting or Coherent?” by Joel L Gamble and Nathan K Gamble
  • “Reconciling Regulation with Scientific Autonomy in Dual-Use Research” by Nicholas G Evans, Michael J Selgelid and Robert Mark Simpson
  • “Medical Ethics as Taught and as Practiced: Principlism, Narrative Ethics, and the Case of Living Donor Liver Transplantation” by Daniel C O’Brien
  • “Why Intellectual Disability Poses a Challenge to the Received View of Capacity and a Potential Response” by Abraham Graber and Andy Kreusel
  • “Doctor Ex Machina: A Critical Assessment of the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Health Care” by Annika M Svensson and Fabrice Jotterand

 

