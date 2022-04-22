New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
April 22, 2022
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Development and Validation of an Instrument to Measure Pediatric Nurses’ Adherence to Ethical Codes” by Raziyeh Beykmirza, et al.
- “Attitudes about Withholding or Withdrawing Life-Prolonging Treatment, Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide, and Physician Assisted Suicide: A Cross-Sectional Survey among the general Public in Croatia” by Ana Borovecki, et al.
- “Experiences and Attitudes of Medical Professionals on Treatment of End-of-Life Patients in Intensive Care Units in the Republic of Croatia: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Diana Špoljar, et al.