New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

April 22, 2022

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “Development and Validation of an Instrument to Measure Pediatric Nurses’ Adherence to Ethical Codes” by Raziyeh Beykmirza, et al.
  • “Attitudes about Withholding or Withdrawing Life-Prolonging Treatment, Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide, and Physician Assisted Suicide: A Cross-Sectional Survey among the general Public in Croatia” by Ana Borovecki, et al.
  • “Experiences and Attitudes of Medical Professionals on Treatment of End-of-Life Patients in Intensive Care Units in the Republic of Croatia: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Diana Špoljar, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in End of Life, Euthanasia / Suicide, Journal Articles, Nursing

Ad