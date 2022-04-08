The Organ Procurement System Is Failing People of Color Like Me. It’s Time for Reform

(STAT News) – I am a Black woman who has been waiting for seven years for a kidney transplant. The organ procurement system has failed me — apparently by design. In December 2021, a federal judge ordered that official policymaking emails from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the government contractor in charge of overseeing the organ donation system, be unsealed. The organization is the subject of an ongoing bipartisan investigation by the Senate Finance Committee. (Read More)