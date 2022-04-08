Researchers Discover Chinese Harvesting of Organs Before Brain Death

(WebMD Health News) – Researchers from Australia and Israel have found evidence of forced organ harvesting in China on people who were not first declared brain dead. Searching for documentation that organs people need to live are being harvested from executed prisoners who did not give their permission — a practice that the China Tribunal confirmed “beyond any reasonable doubt” in 2020 — Jacob Lavee, MD, an Israeli heart transplant surgeon, and Matthew Robertson, a PhD student at Australian National University, uncovered something even more shocking: that organs are being taken from patients who are still alive. (Read More)