A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
April 28, 2022
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 31, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Common Morality Principles in Biomedical Ethics: Responses to Critics” by James F. Childress and Tom L. Beauchamp
- “Another Defense of Common Morality” by Ruth Macklin
- “What is the Foundation of Medical Ethics—Common Morality, Professional Norms, or Moral Philosophy?” by Søren Holm
- “Principles and Duties: A Critique of Common Morality Theory” by Robert Baker
- “COVID-19 and Beyond: The Need for Copathy and Impartial Advisers” by Matti Häyry
- “Rethinking the Ethics of Pandemic Rationing: Egalitarianism and Avoiding Wrongs” by Alex James Miller Tate