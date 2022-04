Maryland Lawmakers Expand Who Can Perform Abortions After Overriding Governor’s Veto

(NPR) – Maryland lawmakers voted over the weekend to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that would allow health practitioners outside of physicians — including nurse practitioners, midwives and physician assistants — to perform abortions. Maryland House members voted 90-46 on Saturday to reverse the governor’s decision, while state Senate members voted 29-15. (Read More)