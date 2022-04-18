For mRNA, Covid Vaccines Are Just the Beginning

(Wired) – Dozens of clinical trials are now underway for new forms of the mRNA vaccine—targeting everything from malaria to Zika, herpes, and cytomegalovirus. Last month, Moderna—which was founded in 2014 to explore the potential of mRNA—announced it had started Phase I clinical trials for two mRNA-based HIV vaccines. “The timeline for what can be achieved using the mRNA platform is so much better,” says Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the US National Institutes of Health, who is overseeing those trials. (Read More)