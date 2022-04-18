Men and Women May Respond Differently to Vaccines. Research Needs to Account for That

As a volunteer in Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trial, I had received my second dose in early February 2021, before information about side effects was well-known. As I recovered over the following days, I began wondering if my grade 4 fever was typical, or if there was something about my biology that triggered such a dramatic immune response. Vaccines save lives, and the record time in which scientists developed Covid-19 vaccines is unprecedented. While debilitating side effects from vaccines are rare, vaccine trials and dose recommendations tend to overlook the growing evidence that immune responses differ widely in men and women, both in response to viral infections and following vaccination.