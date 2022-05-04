A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

May 4, 2022

Bioethics (vol. 36, no. 3, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Racism in Healthcare and Bioethics” by Agomoni Ganguli-Mitra, et al.
  • “Rethinking the Issue of Reparations for Black Americans” by Audrey R. Chapman
  • “Racism without Racists and Consequentialist Life?Maximizing Approaches to Triaging” by Luis Cordeiro-Rodrigues and Cornelius Ewuoso
  • “Justice and the Racial Dimensions of Health Inequalities: A View from COVID?19” by Agomoni Ganguli-Mitra, et al.
  • “Moving beyond Mistrust: Centering institutional Change by Decentering the White Analytical Lens” by Alyssa M. Newman
  • “‘What Can I possibly Do?’: White Individual Responsibility for Addressing Racism as a Public Health Crisis” by Nabina K. Liebow and Travis N. Rieder

 

