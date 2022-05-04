A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
May 4, 2022
Bioethics (vol. 36, no. 3, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Racism in Healthcare and Bioethics” by Agomoni Ganguli-Mitra, et al.
- “Rethinking the Issue of Reparations for Black Americans” by Audrey R. Chapman
- “Racism without Racists and Consequentialist Life?Maximizing Approaches to Triaging” by Luis Cordeiro-Rodrigues and Cornelius Ewuoso
- “Justice and the Racial Dimensions of Health Inequalities: A View from COVID?19” by Agomoni Ganguli-Mitra, et al.
- “Moving beyond Mistrust: Centering institutional Change by Decentering the White Analytical Lens” by Alyssa M. Newman
- “‘What Can I possibly Do?’: White Individual Responsibility for Addressing Racism as a Public Health Crisis” by Nabina K. Liebow and Travis N. Rieder