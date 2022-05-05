A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

May 5, 2022

Research Ethics (vol. 18, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Reporting and Discoverability of ‘Tweets’ Quoted in Published Scholarship: Current Practice and Ethical Implications” by Shannon Mason and Lenandlar Singh
  • “Personalising the Dilemma: Research Ethics in Fiction” by Sally Dalton-Brown
  • “Motives and Risk Perceptions of Participants in a Phase 1 Trial for Hepatitis C Virus investigational Therapy in Pregnancy” by Yasaswi Kislovskiy, et al.

 

