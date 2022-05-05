A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
May 5, 2022
Research Ethics (vol. 18, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Reporting and Discoverability of ‘Tweets’ Quoted in Published Scholarship: Current Practice and Ethical Implications” by Shannon Mason and Lenandlar Singh
- “Personalising the Dilemma: Research Ethics in Fiction” by Sally Dalton-Brown
- “Motives and Risk Perceptions of Participants in a Phase 1 Trial for Hepatitis C Virus investigational Therapy in Pregnancy” by Yasaswi Kislovskiy, et al.